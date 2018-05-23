York-Poquoson deputies searching for home invasion suspect wanted since 2013

YORK CO., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man involved in a home invasion who has been wanted since December 2013.

Authorities say Christopher Benton has been identified as the suspect in an armed home invasion and shooting in the 200 block of Thoreau Circle.

Benton’s last known address is in the 900 block of Florida Street in Hampton. He is now 39 years old.

Anyone with information about Benton’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (757) 890-4999.

Download the News 3 app for updates.