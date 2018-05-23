× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another chance for strong to severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Yet another chance for storms… A cold front will push through the region today, bringing us another chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will start near 70 this morning with mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers. Highs will return to the mid 80s this afternoon with a mix of clouds. Showers and storms will fire up this afternoon, mainly on the Southside and Northeastern North Carolina. Strong to severe storms are possible with a threat for gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

Rain will move out this evening and clouds will clear out tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Get ready for a beautiful end to the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs near 80. It will feel more refreshing as dew point values drop into the 50s. Sunny skies will continue for Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Highs will return to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 10 degrees above normal. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with an isolated shower possible Saturday night. Rain chances will increase for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will continue for Memorial Day.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Not as Muggy. Highs near 80. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 23rd

2005 F0 Tornado: Surry Co

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.00″

Tropical Update

A broad surface low centered just east of Belize is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and into the Florida peninsula. Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to strong upper-level winds and proximity to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. However, gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible late this week while the system moves slowly into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and much of Florida during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

