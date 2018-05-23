× Trial starts for reality TV star accused in fatal Virginia Beach car crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The trial for a woman who appeared on the Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta is set to start Wednesday morning.

Last November, Virginia State Police said Melissa Hancock was driving a 2011 Cadillac westbound on I-264 in the eastbound lanes when she hit a 2009 Mazda driven by 29-year-old Daniel Dill.

Dill was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died from his injuries the following day.

Hancock is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI, driving the wrong way, and failure to obey highway sign. She was taken to the Virginia Beach Jail where she received no bond.

Eventually, she was given a bond but it was revoked in December.

Melissa Hancock’s attorney said she suffered severe injuries during the crash, saying she needs 24/7 care. She was limping and using a walker in when she faced a judge in December.

The judge said his biggest concern was about how the jail would handle her injuries. He called it an unusual case but still revoked the bond.

Due to Dill’s death, the case is being reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney for additional charges.

Stay with News 3 for updates on Wednesday’s trial.