Police in Newport News charge man with 2nd degree murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department, along with Newport New Circuit Court, directly indicted Micheal Paparelli on charges of 2nd degree murder and use of firearm in commission of a felony on Wednesday.

According to officials, Paparelli is being charged for his alleged connection in the murder of Corey Hunter back on November 24, 2017, in the no hundred block of Prince William Road in the city.

Hunter was 34-years-old when he died back in November after getting into a fight with another man, believed to be Paparelli.

Hunter later died in the hospital that Friday evening.

