Next six Super Bowls are set as NFL announces sites for 2023, 2024 games

NEW YORK – Similar Super Bowl settings. That’s what fans will receive in 2023 and 2024 as two familiar host sites are named Super Bowl cities.

Wednesday, the NFL officially announced Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII in 2023 and New Orleans will host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) will be hosting its third Super Bowl. However, the region was also the site of Super Bowl XXX (1996) at Sun Devil Stadium.

In 2024, for the 11th time, Louisiana and the city of New Orleans will serve as host – tying with Miami for most Super Bowls by a host city.

With Wednesday’s announcement, the next six Super Bowl sites have been decided: