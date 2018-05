NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department was called to Denbigh High School on Tuesday because of a student found with contraband.

According to officials, the 16-year-old had a knife, marijuana, a lighter and pills in his backpack when met by police at the school. The items were found by a Newport News Public Schools Security Officer during a random search at Denbigh High.

After being cited by law enforcement, the student was released back to his mother.