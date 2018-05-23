It’s a celebration of arrrrgh things pirate on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  We sit down with two local pirates to talk about the endless fun and music that will be found when the 19th Annual Blackbeard Pirate Festival returns to Downtown Hampton June 1-3. For more information visit www.blackbeardfestival.com.