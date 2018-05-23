Handicapped man assaulted, threatened in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON CO., N.C. – A handicapped man was assaulted in the no block of James Jones Road in Gaston, Northampton County on April 19, according to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:15 p.m. on the day of the incident, authorities say Jeremy Broady assaulted the man after a disagreement between them. It is reported that while inside his vehicle, Broady pulled out a shotgun and stuck it out of the window, firing in the victim’s direction while the victim was standing outside.

Officials say Broady also threatened to kill the victim and his family. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities say alcohol may have been involved in the incident.

Warrants were taken out on Broady and he was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on May 14.

Broady had his first court appearance on May 15 in the Northampton County Courthouse and was released on a $10,000 bond.