Hampton Police arrest 19-year-old woman in connection with shooting investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a 19-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with a shooting that happened on May 6.

Jasmine Aruana Concepcion of Hampton was charged with one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. She was taken into custody without incident on May 18.

On May 6 around 3:30 a.m., police arrived in the area of Berkshire Terrace and Springdale Way to find a 37-year-old man lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Conception will appear in court on June 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Related:

Hampton man in critical condition after shooting