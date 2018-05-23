× Hampton Cancer survivor writes book

HAMPTON, Va – Dr. Carl Helvie, a lung cancer survivor, has published a book aimed to help educate readers about cancer risks.

The book, titled “Reducing your Cancer Risk (A Holistic Approach)” is available on Amazon and in local book stores. Dr. Helvie says he wrote the book after his own experience of beating lung cancer more than 40-years ago. In addition to his personal experience, the book features information from experts and other cancer survivors. Steps readers can take to stay healthy and avoid a cancer diagnoses is also featured in the book.

The proceeds of Dr. Helvie’s book will go to his foundation, “The Holistic Cancer Foundation”. More information can be found on his website.