× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, road work and holiday travel updates Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 7:00 AM

DriveERT WEEKLY DOWNTOWN/MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURE SCHEDULE Friday, May 18 to Friday, May 25

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, May 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a quarter-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a quarter-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on and Wednesday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS May 20-26

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and single-lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, High Rise and James River bridges. For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia, download the 511 smartphone app, dial 511 or listen to Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) 1680AM.

Bridges

Berkley Bridge, I-264

· Alternating single-lane closures in both directions May 20-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17

· Single-lane closure south May 22-24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

Segment I: View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, as follows:

Wednesday, May 23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-64 west to Fort Eustis Boulevard west (exit 250A) Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramp to I-64 west



Thursday, May 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-64 east to Fort Eustis Boulevard west (exit 250A) I-64 east to Fort Eustis Boulevard east (exit 250B) **The eastbound ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.



Segment II:

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on May 20-24, as follows:

I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

I-64 Express Lanes: Full closures May 23-24 from 9 a.m.-noon.



Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

Single-lane closures I-664 north at the MMMBT to 26 th Street: May 21-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Street:



I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements

Newtown Road north closed at Greenwich Road beginning as early as Sunday night, May 20, to Thursday night, May 24, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours will be in place.

Road Closures for Annual Pungo Strawberry Festival May 26 & 27

Expect Heavy Traffic and Delays along Princess Anne, West Neck and Indian River Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — May 18, 2018 —The 35th Annual Pungo Strawberry Festival begins Friday, May 25 and runs through Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27. This community event is expected to draw more than 100,000 guests to the southern end of the city. During the event the following roads will be closed at the times listed below: Princess Anne Road – Northbound lane from Indian River Road to Back Bay Farms entrance – 1833 Princess Anne Road (Designated Pedestrian Walkway) Saturday, 5/26 – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Lane closed to all northbound traffic

– 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Lane closed to all northbound traffic Sunday, 5/27 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Lane closed to all northbound traffic Princess Anne Road from Indian River Road to Muddy Creek Road (North and southbound lanes closed to all traffic) Friday, 5/25

5 – 8 p.m. Road closed (except for vendors)

8 – 10 p.m. Road closed to all traffic Saturday, 5/26

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Road closed to all traffic Sunday, 5/27

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Road closed to all traffic Heavy traffic and possible delays are expected along the following roadways. Avoid these roads if at all possible: Indian River Road from West Neck Road to New Bridge Road

Princess Anne Road from Sandbridge Road to Indian River Road

Princess Anne Road from West Neck Road to Muddy Creek Road

New Bridge Road from Indian River Road to Sandbridge Road To alleviate anticipated traffic back-ups and delays, Virginia Beach Police will be managing traffic control and directing vehicles to designated parking areas. Citizens are reminded that the event is free, however, the parking fee is $10 CASH ONLY. Sandbridge Beach: Drivers are highly encouraged to avoid access to Sandbridge Beach via Indian River to Princess Anne to New Bridge roads. Drivers from the south are advised to take West Neck Road north to North Landing and then east on Princess Anne Road (2200 block) to Sandbridge Road. For up-to-date traffic conditions during the event visit: https://www.facebook.com/CityofVaBeach/ or https://twitter.com/CityofVaBeach For more information on the Pungo Strawberry Festival visit http://pungostrawberryfestival.info or call (757) 721-6001.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND KICKS OFF SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON VDOT will lift lane closures to ease congestion over the holiday

RICHMOND, Va. – As the summer travel season begins, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding motorists to stay focused on the road while heading to those first celebrations of summer. VDOT will help make travel easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, May 25 until noon Tuesday, May 29. VDOT’s travel-trends map can help you time your travel around the times that have historically been congested.