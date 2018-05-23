× First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, highs near 80

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a couple days of dry weather and then more rain for the Memorial Day weekend.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Some patchy fog is possible Thursday morning. Expect skies to be clear to partly cloudy with highs right around 80 degrees. Another dry day to end the work week. It will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

Shower and storm chances will increase for your Memorial Day weekend. Saturday is looking like the wetter day with highs in the mid 80s. We’re giving it a 50/50 shot to see some showers and storms. Overcast skies Sunday with possible storms. Highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend with just a 30 percent chance for showers and storms.

Memorial Day is going to be cloudy with storms. I would make sure you have some indoor plans along with your outdoor plans just in case you need to make a quick move. Highs in the upper 70s.

Slight chances for showers and storms will carry into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Clear to partly cloudy. Not as warm and muggy. Highs near 80. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A broad surface low centered over the southeastern Yucatan Peninsula has become better defined. It is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and into the Florida Straits. Continued slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days as it drifts northward near the Yucatan Peninsula. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form this weekend over the eastern or central Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (70%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

