Elizabeth City man sentenced after sexually assaulting teen clerk at hotel

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A 22-year-old Elizabeth City man has been sentenced to years in prison after he sexually assaulted a teen motel clerk back in January 2016.

Aeron Nicholas Etheridge was sentenced Monday to 2nd degree forcible sexual offense: 73-148 months, 1st degree Kidnapping: 73-100 months, Attempted 2nd degree rape: 64-134 months, Felony Malicious conduct by prisoner: 16-32 months, according to officials.

The sexual assault back in January 2016 happened around 8 p.m. at the Econolodge on South Hughes Blvd. in the city.

The clerk went to Etheridge’s room to try and get a game system to work on the television. It’s at that point that police say Etheridge asked her to bring him soap and towels on two separate occasions.

When the victim returned to Etheridge’s room the second time with the soap, police say the hotel room was dark and the door was slightly open.

At that point police say the victim yelled for Etheridge, but no one came to the door or responded to her shouts. As she entered the room to leave the soap, the door closed and locked behind her.

Elizabeth City Police say Etheridge then demanded the teenage girl sit on the bed, where he proceeded to tie her hands with some type of cord and then perform oral sex and have intercourse with him.

Once the assault ended, Etheridge untied the victim and allowed her to leave. She then left the area and made contact with her parent, who called police. The teen was taken to hospital, where she was treated and released.

