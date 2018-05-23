Chesapeake native, fellow crew members explain terrifying moments aboard Southwest flight that killed woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The crew members of the Southwest Airlines flight that lost an engine appeared on CBS This Morning in their first joint interview. The crew spoke of their experience landing the plane safely in Philadelphia last month after a passenger was partially sucked out a window . Kenneth Craig has the story.

The crew of Southwest Airlines flight 1380 said in their interview that when one of the plane's engines exploded midair, they were not afraid.

The explosion sent debris smashing through one of the plane's windows and Captain Tammi Jo Shuts and first officer Darren Ellisor managed to safely land at Philadelphia International Airport on April 17th with just one engine.

Shuts is a Navy veteran and she credited her military experience for her quick and calm reaction.

"I have been in cockpits where the dynamics of the flight are not normal hard to see or read the instrumentaion that certainly helped me keep my calm when this explosion happened," Shuts said on CBS This Morning.

As the cabin lost pressure, passengers grabbed oxygen masks while the flight attendants tried to comfort them.

Chesapeake native, Rachel Fernheimer is a Southwest Flight Attendant and was on flight 1380 when this incident happened.

"We went row by row making sure they had their oxygen masks were on, and we just grabbed their hands looked them in the eyes and said you're going to be okay, you're going to make it," Fernheimer said.

The crew shared their thoughts about Jennifer Riordan, the one passenger who was killed in the incident. She was partially sucked out of the plane and later died.

A preliminary investigation determined a fatigued engine blade caused the engine to tear apart.

That April day was the first time the crew had ever flown together, but they say they had bonded quickly that morning before the flight, discussing family and prayer groups.