When planning the perfect wedding, be mindful of cyber security vulnerabilities

NORFOLK, Va. – The kick-off to the summer season means couples are busy planning their perfect wedding, but many may not be thinking about the cyber security vulnerabilities they face.

More than ever, brides and grooms are using their smart phones to plan for the big day, with 92% of them using that device to complete wedding tasks.

That may make things easy, but it can also expose couples to cyber risks.

From researching gowns, to buying flowers, picking a venue, creating a personal wedding website, and booking the perfect honeymoon, the big day can be ruined if sensitive information falls into the hands of spammers and hackers.

The National Cyber Security Alliance has the following tips to staying safe while planning the perfect wedding: