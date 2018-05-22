Wanted New Hampshire man located in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A man was taken to custody after Virginia State Troopers recognized his vehicle driving on the interstate.

State Police received a “Be On Lookout” from New Hampshire State Police for 21-year-old Phillip Nash.

Monday at 8:14 p.m., a VSP Trooper Nash’s 2000 Ford F-350 with New Hampshire license plates at southbound I-95 in Prince George County.

The trooper followed the truck and when backup arrived, stopped the truck in Greensville County.

Nash was taken into custody without incident.

The trooper took Nash to Southside Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond and awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.