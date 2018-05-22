Two shootings, one deadly Monday night in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A violent Monday night in Newport News.

Two shootings happening within an hour of each other, one deadly.

Police tell News 3 they found a man dead in the 300 block of Circuit Lane at approximately 11:53 p.m.

Investigators said the man was a 23-year-old and had been shot multiple times, they say he died before he could be taken to the hospital.

An hour earlier, another man was shot in the no hundred block of Lewis Drive.

Officers said the the victim suffered from several gunshot wounds to his chest and torso. Police say his condition is unknown

No word on if the two incidents are connected.

Police say if you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP