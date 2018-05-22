Northampton County deputy arrests woman after high speed chase exceeding 120 mph

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – A woman is facing several charges after police say she was involved in a high speed chase on highway 301 north Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office says the chase began at the Lucky Mikes Casino in Garysburg and ended at the North Carolina/Virginia Stateline Lottery store parking lot.

The chase involved a black four-door 2013 Kia driven by LaCrysta Gary, according to authorities. The chase began as an investigation into a domestic violence dispute. A deputy told Gary not to get in the car, but she jumped into the vehicle and started driving.

A deputy tried to pull the car over, but the car sped up to 120 miles per hour, finally stopping at the Virginia border.

Gary was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude arrest, speeding, careless and reckless driving, failure to yield for blue lights and siren.

Bond was set at $5,000. Her first court appearance is set for May 24.

The vehicle was seized and impounded for the felony flee to elude arrest.