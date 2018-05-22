Newport News man charged after woman says he hit her with vehicle during argument

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested after a domestic incident turned violent.

On May 19 around 10 a.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of Annette Court. When they got there officers met a 27-year-old Newport News woman who was sitting on the couch with a towel wrapped around her right bicep.

Police said the victim stated she had gotten into an argument with her 3-year-old child’s father about him not paying her car insurance. She said the father is 35-year-old Jamahl Powell.

At some point during their argument the victim said Powell punched her in the face several times then ran out and got into the victim’s car attempting to leave. The victim said she was standing in front of the vehicle telling him not to take her car.

She then said she placed her hand on the hood while holding a knife and told Powell he was not going to take her car. The victim heard the engine rev up and said she was hit by the car causing her to fall back. When she fell, the knife she was holding cut her right arm.

Powell then drove away from the scene and police said the victim was taken to a local hospital because of a deep cut on her arm from the knife.

On May 21 Powell was arrested for Malicious Wounding, Assault on Family Member, and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle in reference to this incident.