New dinosaur experience open at Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Virginia Living Museum has been bringing animatronic dinos to Hampton Roads for 29 years!

This summer they have never-before seen, indoor and outdoor dinosaurs and a variety of dino-themed experiences in Destination: Dinosaur!

The exhibits are open now and will close on September 3.

There are 7 dinosaur-themed experience including indoor and outdoor exhibits.

Animatronic Dinosaur Indoor Gallery – with eleven dinos and babies Life-Sized Animatronic T.rex in Garden Pachyrhinosaurus Photo-Op in Garden - sit on it slide on it! Water Spitting Dilophosaurus and Baby – how wet will you get? Original Virginia Dinosaur Tracks – at the base of the indoor spiral staircase Shows: Live Theater “The Rex is Right” | Planetarium “Did Asteroid’s Really Kill the Dinosaurs?| Live Animal show in main floor “Daring Dinosaurs” Dinosaur Discovery Trail – with 16 static replicas of dinos, fossil huts, dig pits… the VLM’s own Jurassic Park! You may even see our “Dino on the Loose”.

