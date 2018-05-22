Marking EMS Appreciation Week with two local volunteers from Virginia Beach on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - We commemorate EMS Appreciation Week by talking wit two local volunteers about their experiences with the Volunteer Rescue Squads of Virginia Beach. We also get some helpful advice about staying safe in the summer.

Twice a year (May and November), the squads partner on a campaign to raise awareness and funds. To make a donation to one of the squads, visit www.LivesNeedSaving.org and click on the “Donate” button.

Presented by

Volunteer Rescue Squads of Virginia Beach

www.LivesNeedSaving.org