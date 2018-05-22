Mark Reynolds rakes in another multi-home run game for the Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Out goes one beach bat, in comes another to step up to the plate. On Monday night against the San Diego Padres, Mark Reynolds hit two home runs to help the Nationals snap a three-game losing skid.

In just six games of action for the Nats, Reynolds has hit four home runs, two in last night’s contest, and two in his debut against the Diamondbacks on May 13th.

Reynolds, 34, started the season unsigned, but was signed to a minor-league deal by the Nationals on April 12th.

He got the call up from Triple-A Syracuse when fellow Virginia Beach native and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day disabled list.