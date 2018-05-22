Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the viewing area

“Man vs Food” star Casey Web gets Twisted at the grill on Coast Live

Posted 5:56 pm, May 22, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Casey Webb, the star of "Man vs Food" on the Travel Channel, fires up the grill to cook his favorite go-to tailgate recipes.  This tailgate pro is on tour and from a roof-top perch shares his secrets to preparing and pairing BBQ classics with a twist.LEarn more at www.twistedtea.com/twisted-tailgate.