"I didn't know I was pregnant." Mother pleads guilty to bringing newborn into hospital saying she found him at McDonalds

NORFOLK, Va. – The case wrapped up on Tuesday when 23-year-old Nicole Jones pleaded guilty to child neglect.

Police report Jones brought a newborn baby boy to DePaul Bon Secour Medical Center on New Years night, saying she found the infant at a McDonalds on East Little Creek Road.

The baby was in critical condition; he had a low respiratory rate and had lost a lot of blood because the umbilical cord had been cut not clamped.

Court documents state Jones later admitted to giving birth herself. In court on Tuesday she told a judge she did not know she was pregnant so when she gave birth she ‘freaked out’ and drove the baby to the hospital.

In that process she left her 1-year-old son unattended in the home for about and hour, for which she was also charged.

Jones was originally charged with 2 felony child neglect charges and one child cruelty charge.The cruelty charge was nolle prossed. One felony child neglect was reduced to misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which she also pled guilty to.

In court News 3 learned the infant boy did survive and he and his brother are doing fine, living with family friends. The children have the same father who is involved in their lives as well.

Jones was sentenced to 5 years for the child neglect, all but 7 months were suspended. She was also sentenced to 12 months for the misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all suspended.

According to the judge’s sentence, Jones can have no contact with her children and no unsupervised visits without approval from Child Protective Services.She has to also take a parenting class once she is done with her jail time.