Human remains found in Hampton believed to be ‘historical’

HAMPTON , Va. – HUman remains that have been found in Hampton appear to be ‘historical,’ an anthropologist said.

The remains were found in the 1300 block of North Mallory Street on May 21.

Police said the discovery was the result of excavation by a development company and that the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the items are human remains.

An anthropologist assigned to the Richmond Medical Examiner’s office then said the remains appear to be historical.

Because of this, the investigation has been turned over to the State Historical Archaeologist Department and is being handled as a State Historical Preservation case.

