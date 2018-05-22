Hampton elementary school librarian dyes hair after students meet test goal

HAMPTON, Va. – He wouldn’t make a promise that he couldn’t keep.

According to Hampton City Schools, Forrest Elementary School librarian Sean Flanegan made a deal with students that if they met their passing goal for the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) test, he’d dye his hair pink and blue and wear it that way for the rest of the year.

The students met their goal, so Flanegan followed through on his end of the bargain.

HCS shared pictures of Flanegan’s new look Tuesday, and we have to say he looks pretty good!