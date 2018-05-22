Former ODU hoops players need support to earn a spot in ‘The Basketball Tournament’

NORFOLK, Va. – ‘Monarch Nation’ needs the help of ODU men’s hoops fans. Seven former players are vying for a chance to compete in ‘The Basketball Tournament’, a 72-team bracket style tournament.

Blue-blood schools like Syracuse, Michigan State, and Kentucky have fielded alumni teams. In the fifth year of the tournament’s existence, the Monarch alumni want a piece of the action.

Frank Hassell, Richard Ross, Aaron Bacote, Keenan Palmore, Jordan Baker, Nik Biberaj, and Jonathan Arledge make up Monarch Nation. The team is being organized by Chris Kovensky, the video coordinator for the ODU men’s basketball team.

Help me get my guys into the @thetournament! Vote here https://t.co/tYgj0oChDk and follow us @MonarchsTBT — Baze (@24Bazemore) May 17, 2018

In order to earn an automatic bid into TBT, Monarch Nation needs to be one of the top-nine vote-getting teams in the South region by the June 1st deadline.

People can vote for the team by going to their team page and clicking on the box to become a fan. They currently sit in 13th place, so they could use some help.

To support Monarch Nation, visit here.