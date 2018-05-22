FBI and local police arrest man in connection with three bank robberies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have arrested a man they believe committed three bank robberies.

On April 9 around 3:30 p.m. a bank robbery that happened at 677 Battlefield Blvd. North, at the Bayport Credit Union. The suspect entered the bank armed with a firearm while wearing a mask.

Similarly, back on October 16, 2017 a Wells Fargo Bank located at 675 Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach was robbed by an armed man with a firearm and then on November 6, 2017 a suspect with a handgun entered the Bank Of America Bank located at 210 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.

There were no reported injuries in the incidents and each time the suspect was able to flee the scene with money.

On April 18 Chesapeake Police, Virginia Beach Police and the FBI were able to make an arrest.

Rian Michael Lopez was arrested and linked to each robbery. He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail waiting on trial.