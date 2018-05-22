HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Celebrity Carpenter Kate Campbell shares her expert insights for homeowners eager to achieve the outdoor space of their dreams.
Celebrity carpenter Kate Campbell on shaking things up outside on Coast Live
-
DIY guru Bob Vila tells us how to say no to pests on our homes on Coast Live
-
Actress Kate Walsh on season two of 13 Reasons Why and her healthy eating advice on Coast Live
-
Spring shortcuts for the yard with Chip Wade on Coast Live
-
Anthony Carrino talks home improvement projects for Spring on Coast Live
-
A former journalist talks about how to manage the media on Coast Live
-
-
A former astronaut’s view of Earth and the new series “One Strange Rock” on Coast Live
-
Local fitness expert weighs in on how to shed pounds on Coast Live
-
Qualifying for and making the most of VA loans on Coast Live
-
Protecting your house while you sell it on Coast Live
-
Celebrity stylist Lindsay Albanese talks Spring fashion eyewear trends on Coast Live
-
-
Talking diamonds, jewelry and all that sparkled at the royal wedding on Coast Live
-
Award-winning Christie Lenée comes to town and plays on Coast Live
-
How one woman is living her dream and traveling the world on Coast Live