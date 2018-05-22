Capitals blank the Bolts 3-0 to stave off elimination, force pivotal Game 7

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fight on, for old D.C. The Washington Capitals forced a game seven on Monday night behind a stout performance from goaltender Braden Holtby.

24 stops by Holtby, and goals by Devante Smith-Pelly & T.J. Oshie helped the Capitals blank the Lightning 3-0 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. In the second period, Oshie capitalized on a power play for his first goal of the series, and to break the tie.

Smith-Pelly added cushion in the third period at 10:02. Oshie added an empty-net goal to finish the game off.

Washington is seeking it’s first conference championship since 1998. Game 7 is Wednesday night in Tampa Bay, where the Capitals won the first two games of the series.