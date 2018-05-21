Talking diamonds, jewelry and all that sparkled at the royal wedding on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Lifestyle expert Tara Kraft and jewelry and fashion expert Tanya Dukes break down the diamond details of the royal wedding - from Meghan’s engagement ring to any additional jewelry she wore, including her tiara choice. For more info, visit realisadiamond.com.