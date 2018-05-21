HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Lifestyle expert Tara Kraft and jewelry and fashion expert Tanya Dukes break down the diamond details of the royal wedding - from Meghan’s engagement ring to any additional jewelry she wore, including her tiara choice. For more info, visit realisadiamond.com.
Talking diamonds, jewelry and all that sparkled at the royal wedding on Coast Live
