Police investigate abduction at Chesterfield Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - Chesterfield Police are investigating an apparent abduction that took place Sunday night outside Walmart along the 900 block of Walmart Way in Chesterfield. Police were called to Walmart, near Midlothian Turnpike and North Courthouse Road, at about 9 p.m.

"Several witnesses reported that a four-door sedan, which had Virginia tags and appeared to be green or gold in color, pulled up to the store’s grocery-side doors and a male approached the vehicle," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "As he opened one of the vehicle’s doors, the vehicle’s trunk opened and a female jumped out of the trunk and fled."

It was then, police said, two men got out of the car and chased the female - who police described as a black female, about 15-20 years old, with full hair that was pulled up, CBS 6 reported.

"The two males caught the female, who struggled as they forced her through the parking lot and back into the vehicle," police said. "The vehicle then left the parking lot at a high rate of speed."

Police described the male who approached the vehicle as a black male wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and black-and-white shoes.

"The first of the two males who chased the female is described as a black male wearing all black clothing," police said. "The second of the two males who chased the female is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt with an unknown logo on the front and black shorts. The driver, who remained in the vehicle throughout the incident, is described as a black male."

Police said while several witnesses spoke with officers, other witnesses left the scene without sharing what they saw.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw something that can help the investigation -- call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.