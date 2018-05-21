× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain possible again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County until Tuesday morning. At 9:30 PM Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. Flood stage is 15.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 16.9 feet by Monday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

More rain to start the work week… A string of fronts continues to linger to our north, keeping a mix of clouds and rain in the forecast. Temperatures will start in the low 70s this morning with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible this morning but rain chances will go up this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will “pop up” early this afternoon and gradually drift south. Severe weather is not expected but heavy downpours are likely. Highs today will reach the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers will continue tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning. We will start with mostly cloudy skies but more sunshine will mix in tomorrow afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow. We will see another round of showers/storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Rain chances will drop and more sunshine will mix in for the second half of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers (30%), Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 21st

2001 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

