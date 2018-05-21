Man admits to attempted carjacking before 12-year-old fights him off

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Monday, Paul Salsman pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony attempted larceny, a misdemeanor of driving while under the influence of drugs and a misdemeanor of hit and run.

News 3 brought you this story last spring when a 12-year-old girl by the name of Maddie Weiler was hailed a hero after she saved her 7-year-old sister from an attempted carjacking.

Police say Salsman approached their van, unlocked the door and climbed in while the two young girls were inside. That’s when Maddie started punching him and screaming for help.

Monday in court, Weiler’s grandparents wiped tears from their eyes as they listened to the Commonwealth recall moments of the day the incident occurred.

News 3 was able to catch up with the family and they say for both Maddie and her sister Mollie it has been difficult and they’re still both emotionally scarred.

The Commonwealth says the defendant admitted to using LSD the day of the attempted carjackings.

Right now, Salsman is currently out on bond pending sentencing, which is expected to be on August 27.