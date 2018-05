NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all doughnut lovers!

Krispy Kreme has released blueberry glazed doughnuts for a limited time only. It’s a fresh seasonal take on the original glazed doughnut.

True blue like only we can do. Blueberry Glaze Doughnuts are available

now while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/OYngXbdwwG — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 21, 2018

The doughnuts will be available at shops in participating locations from May 21 to May 27 while supplies last. Locate your nearest shop here.