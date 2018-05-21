Hurricane season, gas prices and your summer travel plans on Coast Live

Posted 4:52 pm, May 21, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The 2018 hurricane season begins on June 1st, and last hear storms caused temporary disruptions in energy supplies.  We explore what this season might bring and what's being done to insulate consumers.  Suzanne Lemeiux of the American Petroleum Institute speaks with us about what's being done to prevent fuel price spikes as storm season approaches. For more information visit api.org.