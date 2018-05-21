Hampton Police searching for man accused of firing gun into laundromat

HAMPTON , Va. – Police need your help locating the suspect in connection with a shots fired complaint that happened May 19.

Around 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Spin Queen laundromat located in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue for a shots fired complaint that had just occurred.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with witnesses who said a the suspect opened the front door to the business and displayed a firearm and shot one round into the business.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident and police said it appears to be an isolated incident between people who knew each other. They were reportedly already in the laundromat.

Before entering the business and shooting, the suspect entered the vehicle of the known individuals and removed a cell phone and a set of keys.

Police are now looking for 20-year-old Jamari Dalton Saunders-Lewis in connection with this incident.

He has active warrants on file for one count of Discharging a Firearm Within an Occupied Building, one count of Entering Vehicle Without Consent and one count of Grand Larceny.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.