First Warning Forecast: More Rain And Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County until Tuesday morning. At 5:30 AM Monday the stage was 16.6 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. Flood stage is 15.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 16.9 feet this morning. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

There is a line of storms developing over northeastern North Carolina this afternoon. The storm has heavy downpours, lightning, and possible hail. We will continue to see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. We are not expecting these storms to go severe. With the cloud cover and spotty showers our temperatures will stay in the upper 70s for daytime highs. Overnight we will start to dry out and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

Expect a very similar day tomorrow with a mostly cloudy sky and pop up showers. Highs will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow. We will see another round of showers/storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

Wednesday will be our best chance at more widespread rain. There will be a 50% chance of rain and storms through the day with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. To end the work week rain chances will be minimal to none. Thursday we will see a 10% chance of rain and 0% for Sunday. Temperatures will be in the the low to mid 80s both days with plenty of sunshine.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 21st

2001 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

