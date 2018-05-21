Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Food & Wine Festival starts this weekend

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Is there a better combination than food, wine and fun?

Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Food & Wine Festival returns on Friday, May 25.

Fifteen different food stations, more than 60 dishes inspired by international cuisine – including menus from Brazil, Cuba, Japan and South Korea – and more than 75 wine and brew selections are just some of the highlights of this year’s festival.

Sample and learn about different wines from sommeliers; see professional chefs in action during live demos and take in a view of the Rhine River as you enjoy wine, cheese, fruit and more on the Wine River Cruise.

Country crooners Scotty McCreery and Hunter Hayes and pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer will also provide live music during the festival on June 9, June 16 and June 30, respectively. Although concerts are included with park admission, limited seating is available.

The festival is included with park admission and is from 11 a.m. to close every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until July 1.

Click here for more information.