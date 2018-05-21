Busch Gardens Williamsburg celebrates 20 years of Howl-O-Scream with new attractions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating its 20th year of Howl-O-Scream by promising its “scariest season yet.”

The annual event transforms the park at night with haunted houses, immersive themed scare zones and live shows.

In honor of the anniversary, there will be three new haunted houses, two new “terror-tories,” two new party zones, three new bars, one new escape room and even more scares.

More details will be shared on the 20th of each month through August 20.

Howl-O-Scream opens September 15 and will run on select days through October 28. Click here for more information.