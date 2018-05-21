American Red Cross marks Founder’s Day with call for donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The American Red Cross is marking 137 years of service with a call for blood donations.

"The need for blood is constant," said Bernadette Jay with the American Red Cross. "Every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood."

Jay said they typically see donations decline during the summer months, but the need for donations does not take a vacation.

"The only way for us to keep up with that constant demand is for folks to roll up their sleeves and donate," she said.

You can find a donation center or blood drive near you. You can also learn more about organizing your own blood drive.