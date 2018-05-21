An explanation for the circular-shaped cloud locals saw Monday morning

Several News 3 viewers sent in photos showing a circular-shaped cloud they saw early Monday morning.
Viewers called it a “ring cloud,” “circle cloud” and just plain “weird cloud.” So…what is it?
News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says the cloud appears to be a noctilucent cloud, likely triggered by a rocket launch from Wallops Island at about 4:45 a.m.
Noctilucent clouds are rare cloud forms made of ice crystals and dust from meteor smoke that occur at a higher altitude than any other cloud form, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.