21-year-old Aaron Wise pulls away from Marc Leishman at Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour win

DALLAS, Texas – Mother Nature cooperated for three full days at Trinity Forest Golf Club. On the fourth and final day of the Byron Nelson, it decided it wanted to crash the party.

The final round started four hours late due to rain, with the final grouping finishing barely before sunlight completely faded. Aaron Wise and Marc Leishman started their round as co-leaders, both sitting at 17-under.

Leishman had a solid round, shooting a three-under 68, but the 21-year-old Wise was red-hot. A six-under 65 gave Wise some cushion for his first PGA Tour victory at 23-under. Wise went bogey-free in his final round.

Leishman now has six top-10 finishes this season, and his second top-two finish.