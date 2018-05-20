String quartet plays for Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, helps provides meals

HAMPTON, Va. – Music Feeds Us played a concert for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank back on Wednesday, May 16.

The concert was held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newport News with proceeds going to help causes of hunger relief. It was part of the seventh season of Music Feeds Us, which has raised over 140,000 meals for food banks in Virginia since its starting.

Fitz Gary, Founder and Artistic Director, defines the mission of the chamber music–service organization as, “uniting a community through the power of classical music that champions the eradication of hunger.”

Musicians that played the event included Fitz Gary, Jinjoo Cho, winner of the 2014 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis; Eric Wong, violist of the Cavani String Quartet in residence at the Cleveland Institute of Music; and cellist Madeline Fayette, a multifaceted performer.

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank serves one in seven people in need across the Greater Virginia Peninsula, and every dollar raised provides four meals for the food bank. The concert is free, but Music Feeds Us requests monetary donations to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Their goal for 2018 is to exceed a cumulative 200,000 meals at all of their performances.

For more information about Music Feed Us and the work they do, click here.