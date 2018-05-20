Rain ruins final inning of Virginia Wesleyan and Berry College’s Super Regional game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Rain held off through six innings of thrilling softball in game two of Virginia Wesleyan & Berry College's NCAA Super Regional series.

Headed to the bottom of the seventh inning, the sky couldn't stay quiet any longer. A heavy rain ensued, forcing the tarp to come out, and the final verdict left in the air. Officials postponed the game until Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Marlins Park.

The game is tied 6-6. Should Berry College walk-off or win, it will force a winner-take-all game three.

The Marlins are one win away from a second straight Division III College World Series berth.