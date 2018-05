PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Rite-Aid in the city.

According to officials, the robbery occurred at the drug store located on 5914 High Street around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the business and took money after pulling out a handgun.

There were no injuries reported.

Police did not release a description of the suspect. No further information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department.