Marc Leishman remains atop Byron Nelson leaderboard heading into final round

DALLAS, Texas – Gustier winds and firmer grounds made low scores rare during the third round of the Byron Nelson tournament.

Marc Leishman’s cushion coming into Saturday proved to be important, as the Australian went two-under 69 to head into the final 18 holes at 17-under. Right beside Leishman is 21-year-old Aaron Wise, who is looking for his PGA Tour win.

Leishman finished the day with three birdies and 13 pars, positioning himself at the top of the leaderboard for the third straight day.

The 34-year-old Virginia Beach resident has five top-10 finishes this season, and his fourth career PGA Tour victory.