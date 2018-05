President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of Venezuela’s presidential election Sunday, according to National Electoral Council President Tibisay Lucena. Lucena said 46.01% of Venezuela’s voting population participated in the election.

With 92.6% of votes tallied, Lucena declared Maduro the winner. Lucena said 5,823,728 votes went to President Maduro. His main opponent, Henri Falcon, came in second with received 1,820,552 votes.

More information to come.

Stay with News 3 for updates.