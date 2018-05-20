Hampton’s Jake Cave gets called up to the Twins, hits home run for first major league hit

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Seven years. That’s how long Jake Cave had to wait in the minor’s to get the call up to the major league. The Twins placed Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list, opening the door for Cave, and he answered the call with a two-run homer in the fourth inning on Saturday night.

His family made the trip to Target Field to see his first major league hit.

Cave, who played at Kecoughtan High in Hampton, had just one home run in 35 games with Triple-A Rochester in 2018, but a first-pitch fastball was all he needed to see.

Cave finished the day 1-for-3 with two RBIs.