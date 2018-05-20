× First Warning Forecast: Some breaks in the clouds may spark afternoon storms

Happy Sunday!

Some drier air will move in today which means low rain chances! Many areas should actually be mostly dry today. Skies look like they will be mostly cloudy with some breaks in the clouds possible this afternoon. The sunshine could spark up some afternoon storms, so keep an eye to the sky! It will be warmer, with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

More rain in the forecast for Monday as another system moves in. Expect overcast skies with showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will go down a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday (30% chance). Highs in the low and mid 80s.

Looks like we will finally start to dry out on Thursday! Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s, under partly cloudy skies. I think Friday will definitely be the pick of the week. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

